NW Tyler and Paramore construction project resumes in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NW Tyler St. project will resume at NW Paramore St. in Topeka, Kan.

City of Topeka announced starting Monday, April 17, the NW Tyler project will resume work starting at the intersection of NW Paramore St. and NW Tyler St.

City of Topeka said Sunflower Paving will be fully closing the intersection of NW Tyler and Paramore for approximately three-four weeks depending on the weather.

City of Topeka said access roads will be provided for businesses and residents on the west leg of Paramore.

