Music, reading highlight busy Saturday in NOTO

Roll & Read takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Redbud Park in NOTO and Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District will be rocking and rolling - with reading - Saturday, April. 15.

Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO and Nichole Fairley, the Parents as Teachers coordinator for Topeka Public Schools, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the plans.

The Redbud Festival continues in NOTO, with the NOTO Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Redbud Park. Activities also will include Music in the Park by Arthur Black from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Roll & Read event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in both Redbud Park in NOTO and at Evergy Plaza on S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka. People will enjoy reading stations, free books and more.

