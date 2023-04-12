Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are on the hunt for a man accused of breaking into a teenage girl’s home and raping her while her parents were away.

KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Sheriff’s officials opened an investigation and were on the hunt for a suspect who sexually assaulted a teenager in Americus.

Deputy Eric Williams said that around 3 p.m. on Monday, April 10, officials were called to the 300 block of Seventh St. when a 14-year-old girl reported she had been raped. She said she was home alone and an unknown man used an unlocked back door to gain access to the house.

Officials said the teen described the man as middle-aged and Hispanic. She also said she saw a suspicious man driving a white or silver passenger car as she was walking home just before the incident.

Williams said the girl was taken to Newman Regional Health for observation and treatment. He said there is currently no indication that there is any threat to the public and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information bout the crime or video evidence, they should report it to the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205.

