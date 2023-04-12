KU’s Elvis earns Newcomer of the Week Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawks catcher Cole Elvis was a tough out last week at the dish.

Elvis is the first Jayhawk to win a weekly award this year.

According to Kansas Athletics, Elvis slashed .353/.476/.882 with three home runs, six RBIs, four runs and four walks in four games last week. He hit a home run in each of the three games at West Virginia, marking the first time in his career he has homered in three consecutive games. He posted a 1.167 slugging percentage in the three games at West Virginia.

He is hitting .389/.463/.917 (14-for-36) with four doubles, five home runs, 14 RBIs, 11 runs and five walks in nine Big 12 games this season. He also has multiple hits in four of the last six conference games.

Elvis helped lead Kansas to a seven-game winning streak and back-to-back Big 12 series wins for the first time since the 2017 season.

He’s the first Kansas player to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Week since Caleb Upshaw on May 2, 2022. He is the 14th player in Kansas history to win the honor.

