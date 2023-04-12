KU QB Ethan Vasko to transfer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A future Jayhawk QB has decided he’ll enter the transfer portal.

This news may come as a bit of suprise as Vasko was highly reagrded by head coach Lance Leipold and his staff. However, he’ll be behind Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean once again when the new season rolls around.

Vasko announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday afternoon:

Vasko has all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman season. The Chesapeake, Virginia native is a former three-star recruit who completed three of five passes for 13 yards against Texas Tech and also gaining six yards on the ground.

