KU, Haskell students to share research projects at annual symposium

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Research projects will be among the student work presented at the 23rd annual University of Kansas-Haskell Indian Nations University Student Research Symposium.

University of Kansas announced a few of the research projects to be presented, including the evolution of immunity, historical trauma and social determinants of health in Native American communities, use of microfluidics for diagnostics, communication strategies of bacteria, soil microbe effects on maize growth and effects of social behavior and stress on brain signaling.

University of Kansas said 18 undergraduates and six postbaccalaureate scholars supported by the Office for Diversity in Science Training will present posters of their research from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 in the Stidham Union at Haskell.

University of Kansas indicated supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health focused on training, workforce development and diversity in biomedical research, the three programs include:

500 Nations Bridge Collaboration: Haskell/KU

Principal investigators: Amy Burgin, KU; Nana Allison-Brewer, Haskell; Josephine Chandler, KU, and Melissa Holder, KU

KU Maximizing Access to Research Careers

Principal investigators: Paulyn Cartwright and Paul Hanson, KU

KU Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program

Principal investigators: Gustavo Blanco, Adam Smith and Ilya Vakser, KU

University of Kansas said the participants include:

Ashlee Brown, of Lawrence, bachelor’s degree in psychology from KU. Brown is a postbaccalaureate scholar in the PREP program and is mentored by Glenn Adams, professor of psychology.

Audrey Camacho, of El Paso, Texas, has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Southwestern Adventist University. Camacho is a postbaccalaureate scholar in the PREP program and is mentored by Adam Smith, associate professor of pharmacology & toxicology.

Kayla Castillo, of Topeka, is a senior at KU in chemical engineering with a biomedical engineering minor. Castillo is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Jennifer Robinson, School of Engineering.

Kamar Chahine, of Lebanon, is a junior at KU in molecular, cellular & developmental biology. Chahine is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Kristi Neufeld, Frank B. Tyler Professor of Cancer Research in Molecular Biosciences.

Jennifer Flores, of Norwalk, Iowa, has a bachelor’s degree in genetics from Iowa State University. Flores is a postbaccalaureate scholar in the PREP program and is mentored by Erik Lundquist, professor of molecular biosciences.

Bryce Gaskins, of Springfield, Va., is a senior at KU majoring in biochemistry and Spanish. Gaskins is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Zarko Boskovic, assistant professor of medicinal chemistry.

Ginny Ge, of Hays, is a sophomore at KU in interdisciplinary computing with an emphasis in chemistry. Ge is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Prajnaparamita Dhar, professor of chemical & petroleum engineering.

Emma Knoles, of Winfield, has a bachelor’s degree in biology from KU. Knoles is a postbaccalaureate scholar in the PREP program and is mentored by Rob Unckless, associate professor of molecular biosciences.

Ileana Larkin, of Fort Hall, Idaho, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Haskell. Larkin is a postbaccalaureate scholar in the PREP program and is mentored by Matthew Gillispie, clinical professor of speech-language-hearing. Larkin is affiliated with the Shoshone-Bannock tribe.

Joshua McGhee, of Olathe, is a senior at KU in biochemistry with a minor in Spanish. McGhee is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Jai Subramanian, assistant professor of pharmacology & toxicology.

Taryn McNickle, of Arkansas City, is a senior at KU in chemistry and exercise science. McNickle is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Steven Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, and Malgorzata Witek, associate research professor in the Soper lab.

Seth Pua, of Lawrence, is a junior at KU in environmental science. Pua is a scholar of the Bridge Program and is mentored by Maria Orive, professor of ecology & evolutionary biology, and Folashade Agusto, associate professor of ecology & evolutionary biology. Pua is affiliated with the Navajo Nation.

Gita Regmi, of Kansas City, Kan., is a senior at KU in mechanical engineering. Regmi is a scholar of the MARC program and is mentored by Sara Wilson, associate professor of mechanical engineering.

Jayde Schlesener, of Belton, Mo., is a senior at KU in microbiology and chemistry. Schlesener is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Amy Burgin, professor of ecology & evolutionary biology and senior scientist at the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research.

Dorothea Summers, of St. Marys, has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Haskell. Summers is a postbaccalaureate scholar in the PREP program and is mentored by Sara Baer, professor of ecology & evolutionary biology and director of the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research. Summers is affiliated with the Diné tribe.

Kade Townsend, of Topeka, is a senior at KU in microbiology. Townsend is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Josephine Chandler, associate professor of molecular biosciences.

Alice Wambua, of Shawnee, is a senior at KU in microbiology. Wambua is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Naveet Dillon, professor of pulmonary, critical care & sleep medicine.

Danielle Williams, of Kansas City, Kan., is a sophomore at KU in microbiology with a minor in environmental studies. Williams is a scholar in the MARC program and is mentored by Maggie Wagner, assistant professor of ecology & evolutionary biology.

