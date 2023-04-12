KS House Judiciary chair offers thoughts on work done, work remaining in 2023 session

State Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, says school funding is one of the big unsettled issues among state lawmakers.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature is on their first adjournment, with some key items still unsettled.

Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka, is chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share his perspective on what’s been accomplished in the session so far, as well as the work that remains.

Patton said more than 50 bills passed through his committee this session. Among them was a measure dealing with reinstatement of speedy trial requirements that were suspended during the COVID pandemic.

Patton said school funding remains a big issue remaining undecided. He said much disagreement centers on policy issues being rolled in with spending measures. Overall, Patton said he expects lawmakers are close to agreements and will have a relatively short wrap-up session when they return April 24. He also expressed confidence that a budget agreement will include a pay increase for state employees.

Patton also explained his votes on several issues, including a vote against school vouchers and vote in favor of a tax bill that includes a flat income tax rate and early elimination of the sales tax and food. Listen to the interview to hear why he cast differing votes on two bill dealing with transgender issues.

