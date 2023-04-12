KDHE rescinds Air Quality Advisory for parts of Flint Hills region

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded an air quality advisory for parts of the Flint Hill region, through Manhattan toward Nebraska due to seasonal burning.

KDHE announced the Air Quality Advisory was put into effect due to seasonal burning that was issued on April 7. Conditions have improved, but prescribed burns are still taking place across the area.

KDHE said it is recommended that individuals continue to monitor the local air quality and follow the steps below to protect themselves from smoke.

KDHE said common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing, and illnesses such as bronchitis.

If individuals live or have activities near these areas, they can take the steps below to protect their health when smoke is present:

  • Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.
  • More vulnerable people should remain indoors.
  • Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.
  • Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.
  • Contact their doctor for symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

KDHE said for more information about the burning in the Flint Hills, the Flint Hills Smoke Management Plan, April burn restrictions, and the smoke modeling tool, visit https://ksfire.org.

