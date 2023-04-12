Kansas wins second straight Buck O’Neil Classic

Jackson Cobb celebrates his first career homerun with his teammates against Texas Southern
Jackson Cobb celebrates his first career homerun with his teammates against Texas Southern(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks mash three home runs in the game as they take this one, 8-5.

Chase Jans, Kodey Shojinaga and Jackson Cobb all his the round tripped for KU. Cobb in fact his his first career home run.

The Jayhawks combined to use five pitchers in the game, as all five runs were unearned while combining for 12 strikeouts.

Kansas is 16-15 after having their seven game win streak snapped. They will play Texas Southern against Wednesday at Hoglund Ballpark with first pitch at three. p.m.

KU’s Elvis earns Newcomer of the Week Honors