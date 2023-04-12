Kansas Relays returns for 100th year

Kansas pole vaulter Jordan Scott talks to a teammate while warming his hands during the Kansas...
Kansas pole vaulter Jordan Scott talks to a teammate while warming his hands during the Kansas Relays Track and Field meet Friday, April 16, 2010, in Lawrence, Kan. Scott colored his hair in his school's colors. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In two short days, the Kansas Relays is officially back for the first time since 2019.

The event will take place April 13-15 at Rock Chalk Park.

Many high school athletes from Washburn Rural, Seaman, Hayden, Shawnee Heights and more have qualified. As far as the college level, Kansas, Emporia State are also represented.

To see who qualified at the high school level, click here. For college qualifiers, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

Washburn Softball celebrating walk-off win against Central Missouri
Washburn softball stays in Top 25
Kansas women's basketball claims the 2023 WNIT Championship.
Jayhawks WBB to compete in inaugural Cayman Islands Classic
Kansas catcher Cole Elvis wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
KU’s Elvis earns Newcomer of the Week Honors
Kansas QB Ethan Vasko
KU QB Ethan Vasko to transfer