Kansas Relays returns for 100th year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In two short days, the Kansas Relays is officially back for the first time since 2019.

The event will take place April 13-15 at Rock Chalk Park.

Many high school athletes from Washburn Rural, Seaman, Hayden, Shawnee Heights and more have qualified. As far as the college level, Kansas, Emporia State are also represented.

To see who qualified at the high school level, click here. For college qualifiers, click here.

