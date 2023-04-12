K-State walk-on enters transfer portal
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Wildcats’ freshman guard and walk-on Peyton Ackerman has entered the transfer portal.
Ryan Gilbert of GoPowercat.com confirmed the news via Twitter.
K-State walk-on Peyton Ackerman his hit the transfer portal https://t.co/dpmBKkZo22— Ryan Gilbert (@GPCRyanG) April 12, 2023
Ackerman did not play in any games in his lone season at K-State.
According to his bio, Ackerman opted to walk-on for the 2022-23 season after playing at Epic Charter School in Oklahoma City.
