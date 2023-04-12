K-State walk-on enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Wildcats’ freshman guard and walk-on Peyton Ackerman has entered the transfer portal.

Ryan Gilbert of GoPowercat.com confirmed the news via Twitter.

K-State walk-on Peyton Ackerman his hit the transfer portal https://t.co/dpmBKkZo22 — Ryan Gilbert (@GPCRyanG) April 12, 2023

Ackerman did not play in any games in his lone season at K-State.

According to his bio, Ackerman opted to walk-on for the 2022-23 season after playing at Epic Charter School in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.