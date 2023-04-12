K-State walk-on enters transfer portal

Former Kansas State guard Peyton Ackerman works on his jumpshot in practice.
Former Kansas State guard Peyton Ackerman works on his jumpshot in practice.(Lathe Cobb | K-State Athletics)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Wildcats’ freshman guard and walk-on Peyton Ackerman has entered the transfer portal.

Ryan Gilbert of GoPowercat.com confirmed the news via Twitter.

Ackerman did not play in any games in his lone season at K-State.

According to his bio, Ackerman opted to walk-on for the 2022-23 season after playing at Epic Charter School in Oklahoma City.

