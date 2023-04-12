K-State Salina offers interactive summer youth programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology campus will offer interactive summer programs for youth.

K-State Salina announced youth will have the opportunity to experience a hands-on learning experience about aerospace and technology-focused education.

K-State Salina said the summer programs, led by K-State Salina student clubs and faculty experts, include uncrewed aircraft systems, aviation, and robotics. All courses are designed to suit the interests of children in elementary, middle, or high school.

K-State Salina is offering the following summer programs:

Drone Engineering is offered for ninth through 12th-grade students on May 22 - 24. Youth will become acquainted with essential aspects of drone engineering by learning the concepts of aerodynamics and electronics while building their own drones. They will then test their drone skills at the Drone Challenge obstacle course.

Aviation Fixation will be offered for third through fifth-grade students on June 5 - 7. Youth will learn the basics of flight and the anatomy of an aircraft. Students will fly in high-tech flight simulators and sit at the controls of the K-State Salina aircraft fleet to expand their knowledge of aviation and aircraft.

Aviation Fixation 2.0 will also be offered for sixth through eighth-grade students on June 5 - 7. This program will help take students’ love and knowledge of aviation to the next level. Youth will plan a flight using aerial maps and meteorology, conduct a pre-flight aircraft check, fly in a K-State Salina plane and participate in a pilot communication workshop.

Fly K-State Academy will be offered for ninth- through 12th-grade students on June 12 - 15. The attendees will take part in four missions as they participate in flight instruction and planning while completing three hours of flight time. Participants will learn how to take off and land, perform flight maneuvers and take a cross-country flight using the tools of a professional pilot.

Build-a-Bot will be offered for sixth- through eighth-grade students on June 26 - 28. They will explore the world of engineering by building and programming their own robot. Students will assemble a gadget robot car under the direction of K-State Salina professors, learn to code with a graphical programming language, program on-board sensors to navigate the robot and more.

RoboCats will be offered for ninth- through 12th-graders on June 26 - 28. The program will allow students to harness the power of engineering. Youth will create a gadget robot car with direction from K-State Salina professors, learn program language to expand rover capabilities, create code and more.

K-State Salina noted for more information about pricing and how to register for courses, visit the K-State Salina summer programs website or contact James Villalpando at 785-260-2324 or jvillalpando@k-state.edu.

