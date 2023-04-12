Jayhawks WBB to compete in inaugural Cayman Islands Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team will make history when they compete in the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic women’s college basketball tournament.

The tournament will consist of eight teams and take place on November 24-25 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

The tournament field includes 2023 national champion LSU, Final Four participant Virginia Tech, and UConn and UCLA, who both finished the season and ranked in the top 15. Niagara, Tulane, and Virginia round out the field.

Kansas will play two pre-determined opponents in the Cayman Islands, with matchups to be announced later. The 2023 tournament is the first women’s edition of the Cayman Islands Classic, which will be played at John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from the world-famous Seven Mile Beach.

The Jayhawks will return all five starters from its 2023 WNIT Championship team, which finished 25-11 after defeating Western Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Washington, and Columbia to win the WNIT title.

