Intersection improvements on U.S. 24 lead to lane closure in Pottawatomie Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Intersection improvements lead to inside lane closure at U.S. 24 and Levee Dr. in Pottawatomie County.

City of Manhattan said starting Monday, April 17, Ebert Construction will begin work on intersection improvements at Levee Dr. and U.S. 24/East Poyntz Ave. in Pottawatomie County. This will be the first phase of several road projects impacting the U.S. 24 highway corridor throughout the summer.

City of Manhattan indicated during the phase, both inside lanes - those closest to the median - of U.S. 24 will be closed from McCall Rd. to the Big Blue River Bridge so crews can work on turn lane improvements and prepare for later installation of a traffic signal at the intersection.

City of Manhattan noted additionally, the Levee Dr. intersection will be partially closed and left turning will not be possible across U.S. 24. Vehicles leaving Levee Dr. from the south will have detour east o the South Port Dr. intersection, while those southbound on Levee Dr. from the north will need to reroute to McCall Rd.

City of Manhattan said the phase is expected to conclude by the end of May in preparation for a Kansas Department of Transportation asphalt mill-and-overlay project on U.S. 24 from the Manhattan Town Center all the way east to Excel Rd. - more information to come later. Future phases will close the outside lanes in proximity to Levee Dr.

For traffic impacts, the City of Manhattan said to expect moderate to heavy and likely some delays on U.S. 24 between McCall Rd and South Port Dr.

The estimated timeline is approximately four to six weeks to complete the first phase of the project, depending on the weather, with the Levee Dr. intersection expected to reopen by the end of May.

