Increased utility rates approved by Topeka City Council

Topekans will see some big changes to their utility bills starting in 2024.
Topekans will see some big changes to their utility bills starting in 2024.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans’ utility bills will be going up.

The Topeka City Council approved a proposal Tuesday to increase water, wastewater and storm water rates starting January 1, 2024. The vote passed 7-2, with Councilmembers Christina Valdivia-Alcala and Spencer Duncan dissenting.

A City spokesperson says the average city customer using 5,000 gallons a month will see a $78 annual increase. Customers outside of the city will see a $214 annual increase. The ordinance approved Tuesday night also sets further increases for 2025 and 2026.

The vote was pushed back several months, originally set to be decided in January. Some members of the governing body pushed back, urging city leaders to assess other options. Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade has insisted the hikes are necessary to maintain and repair the city’s aging water lines.

The final increase is about $30 a year less than the original proposal, which would have added about $9 a month. You can view the full breakdown of the plan that was approved here.

Related Stories
City of Topeka proposes utility rate increase starting 2024
Topeka city officials explain reasons behind proposed utility rate increases
Topeka City Council members express concerns over proposed utility rate increases
Topeka City Council discusses proposed utility rate increase
Topeka City Council holds first public meeting for proposed utility rate increase
City of Topeka postpones vote on proposed utility rate increases
Topeka City Council discusses new water utility rates

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Tuesday night, City Manager Steve Wade said a review of the water systems revealed ways the...
Topeka City Council discusses new water utility rates
The City of Topeka hosted its first of three meetings to discuss the possibility of increasing...
City hosts first of three meetings focused on water utility rates
A water-main break closed S.W. 27th Street east of S.W. Topeka Boulevard Dec. 28, 2022.
City of Topeka postpones vote on proposed utility rate increases

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

Washburn Rural pitcher Emmerson Cope
Washburn Rural Softball beats Hayden
Hayden Baseball
Hayden BSB beats T-West
Citizens Academy held for the community
Citizens Academy held for the community
Fourth arrest made in connection to January drive-by shooting
Fourth arrest made in connection to January drive-by shooting