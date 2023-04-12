Increased utility rates approved by Topeka City Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans’ utility bills will be going up.

The Topeka City Council approved a proposal Tuesday to increase water, wastewater and storm water rates starting January 1, 2024. The vote passed 7-2, with Councilmembers Christina Valdivia-Alcala and Spencer Duncan dissenting.

A City spokesperson says the average city customer using 5,000 gallons a month will see a $78 annual increase. Customers outside of the city will see a $214 annual increase. The ordinance approved Tuesday night also sets further increases for 2025 and 2026.

The vote was pushed back several months, originally set to be decided in January. Some members of the governing body pushed back, urging city leaders to assess other options. Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade has insisted the hikes are necessary to maintain and repair the city’s aging water lines.

The final increase is about $30 a year less than the original proposal, which would have added about $9 a month. You can view the full breakdown of the plan that was approved here.

