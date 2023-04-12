Highland Park student sets sights on serving others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park senior Alma Cruz is the Topeka Public Schools “Senior of the Month” for April. Cruz will graduate with honors in May. She’s active in soccer, volleyball, track and she’s a cheerleader for the Scots. Highland Park principal Juli Watson says Cruz is a great role model for other students. After graduation, Cruz wants to spend one year serving in the U.S. Military, then attend college. She hopes to major in biology or chemistry and one day become a doctor.

