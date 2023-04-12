Hiawatha Police attempt to identify 2 in recent Walmart theft

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police are attempting to identify two residents involved in a theft investigation.

The Hiawatha Police Department says that on Wednesday, April 12, it is attempting to identify two individuals wanted in connection to recent thefts.

Officials said the man and woman are believed to have committed the thefts at a local Walmart.

If anyone has information about who they are or where they may be, they should report it to HPD at 785-742-2156.

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify two on April 12, 2023, in connection to a recent theft. (Hiawatha Police Department)

