Hiawatha Police attempt to identify 2 in recent Walmart theft
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police are attempting to identify two residents involved in a theft investigation.
The Hiawatha Police Department says that on Wednesday, April 12, it is attempting to identify two individuals wanted in connection to recent thefts.
Officials said the man and woman are believed to have committed the thefts at a local Walmart.
If anyone has information about who they are or where they may be, they should report it to HPD at 785-742-2156.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.