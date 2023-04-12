Hiawatha Police attempt to identify 2 in recent Walmart theft

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify two on April 12, 2023, in connection to a recent theft.
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify two on April 12, 2023, in connection to a recent theft.(Hiawatha Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiawatha Police are attempting to identify two residents involved in a theft investigation.

The Hiawatha Police Department says that on Wednesday, April 12, it is attempting to identify two individuals wanted in connection to recent thefts.

Officials said the man and woman are believed to have committed the thefts at a local Walmart.

If anyone has information about who they are or where they may be, they should report it to HPD at 785-742-2156.

Hiawatha Police attempt to identify two on April 12, 2023, in connection to a recent theft.
Hiawatha Police attempt to identify two on April 12, 2023, in connection to a recent theft.(Hiawatha Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in
FILE
Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor

Latest News

Detreck Foster
3 years after Kansas man last seen, officials renew call for information
North Topeka crash
Crash shuts down intersection in North Topeka
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at N.E. Morse and Quincy...
Crash shuts down intersection in North Topeka
FILE - Ken Hush
ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses