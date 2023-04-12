Hayden baseball sweeps Topeka West, softball drops DH to Washburn Rural

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats were buzzing on the diamond in baseball, combining for 21 runs and giving up just one to the Chargers, as Hayden wins 10-0 in game one, and 11-1 in game two.

Hayden scored eight runs in the first inning in game one and it was more of the same in game two.

Washburn Rural in softball however had other plans, Emmerson Cope had a 2-run home run while having four strikeouts in the second inning on the mound.

The Junior Blues will start a tournament in Olathe come Thursday while Hayden will head to Manhattan April 18.

Hayden baseball will play Washburn Rural on Friday.

