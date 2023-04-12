Good Energy Solutions’ president named as ‘50 Kansans You Should Know’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Good Energy Solutions’ President and Cofounder Kevin Good included on Ingram’s Magazine list of “50 Kansans You Should Know.”

Good Energy Solutions, Inc. announced that Good is recognized for his track record of building a thriving business that specializes in residential and commercial solar installation.

“The Lawrence company he and his wife founded in 2007 is on a four-year winning streak in Ingram’s Corporate Report 100, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the Kansas City area,” said Ingram’s Magazine, a Kansas City-based business magazine.

Good Energy Solutions, Inc. said Ingram’s Magazine created the list of notable business, nonprofit and government leaders as a way to shine a spotlight on the Kansans that are pushing the state’s economy forward. The Kansas City publisher believes “In doing so, they elevate the quality of life for nearly 3 million residents.”

Good Energy Solutions, Inc. said one of the reasons Good has enjoyed continued success with his company can be summed up in one word, quality. From the people he hires to the solar equipment installed on homes and businesses, to the workmanship warranties his company guarantees for 25 years, it all starts with offering customers a best-in-class experience.

“People that hire us are amazing in their own right because they are pioneers— they’re thinking forward, and that’s really why we started this in the first place,” Good said.

Good Energy Solutions designs and installs solar panel systems for homes and businesses in Northeast Kansas and the Kansas city area. The company’s electrical division was recognized in 2022 as the winner of Best of Lawrence in the electrician category.

Good Energy Solutions said Ingrams.com is the online presence for Ingram’s Media and Ingram’s Magazine, the leading business publication in Missouri and Kansas for more than 45 years. The publication primarily covers business, industry and economic development trends throughout the bi-state region.

