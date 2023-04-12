GoFundMe created for motorcycle driver seriously injured near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to pay for the cost of living for an Overland Park 19-year-old as he recovers from a motorcycle accident near Topeka in which he was seriously injured.

Donna Pineda said Nathaniel was operated on at Stormont Vail. He suffered multiple facial fractures, large gashes to his head, a pneumothorax and extensive road rash.

“He has a long road to recovery ahead of him and will not be able to work for a while,” Donna said. “I’m hoping that we can come together to help him out with daily costs of living and his monthly bills.”

Nathaniel was injured on Saturday, April 8, after he and Miguel Mercado Pineda attempted to avoid a collision with a merging vehicle. Miguel sustained minor injuries in the incident.

