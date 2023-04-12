GoFundMe created for motorcycle driver seriously injured near Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to pay for the cost of living for an Overland Park 19-year-old as he recovers from a motorcycle accident near Topeka in which he was seriously injured.

The family of Nathaniel Pineda, 19, of Overland Park, the driver who was seriously injured in a weekend motorcycle crash near Topeka, says they have created a GoFundMe to help pay for his cost of living as he recovers.

Donna Pineda said Nathaniel was operated on at Stormont Vail. He suffered multiple facial fractures, large gashes to his head, a pneumothorax and extensive road rash.

“He has a long road to recovery ahead of him and will not be able to work for a while,” Donna said. “I’m hoping that we can come together to help him out with daily costs of living and his monthly bills.”

Nathaniel was injured on Saturday, April 8, after he and Miguel Mercado Pineda attempted to avoid a collision with a merging vehicle. Miguel sustained minor injuries in the incident.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

