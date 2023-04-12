FBI KC has joined the national commitment to recruiting more women in law enforcement

ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023(Source: FBI)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It would not be inaccurate to assume that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was established by a majority of men, seeing as how it’s official establishment date is set in 1908. However, in today’s society, inclusion is now the main priority.

The Kansas City division of the FBI has joined the national 30x30 Initiative which is a push to grow the recruitment of female sworn law enforcement to at least 30% by 2030.

The official Twitter page of the FBI Kansas City tweeted out that they have joined the push to empower women professionally and pledge to increase the representation of women in the recruiting classes.

FBI Spokesperson, Bridget Patton said there is a need to reflect the community and enhance from within.

“We have a lot of fabulous female officers but we have to reflect the community around us. Women make up half of the community,” Patton said.

A news article released by the FBI news page said women currently hold up to 23.2% of positions in a FBI recruitment class. However, for sworn law enforcement officers, women make up 12% in the country and out of that 12 percent, women only represent up to 3% of police leaders in the U.S.

“The FBI is committed to ensuring our work environment supports the recruitment, development, and advancement of our female sworn officers. This important commitment reflects our continued dedication to bringing more women into our special agent cadre, FBI police, and the FBI’s leadership ranks. We are honored to join more than 260 of our policing partners in making this commitment,” says FBI Director Christopher Wray, from a news article released on March 6th.

FBI Pledges to Advance Women in Policing

Patton went on to confirm that there is a need for diversity and inclusion in all areas of the FBI such as media relations, intelligence and more.

“We want to attract more women to join but the 30x30 Initiative is specifically to attract female sworn law enforcement recruits,” Patton said.

You can find more information on how to join the FBI by visiting their websites listed below.

FBI eligibility https://fbijobs.gov/eligibility

FBI Kansas City https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka

Latest News

A traffic closure is in place at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for a construction repair project.
Traffic closure at SE 21st St. and Indiana Ave. for repair in Topeka
FILE
Lyon Co. officials on the hunt for man who broke into teen’s home, raped her
FILE
Kansas man’s lawsuit says he was chased, tased for speeding
Miguel Murga
Days after outrunning law enforcement, suspect found in Topeka, arrested
Highland Park student sets sights on serving others
Highland Park student sets sights on serving others