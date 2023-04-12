Evergy warns customers of new scam tactic to replace real number with a fake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Evergy has warned customers of a new scam tactic that lists a fake number in the sponsored ads section of search engines ahead of the service’s real phone number.

Evergy officials say on Wednesday, April 12, that scammers have recently increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics to defraud customers. A new tactic has been reported in which scammers use paid or sponsored search capabilities to display their fake phone number when searching for Evergy’s actual phone number online.

Evergy has offered the following safety tips:

Verify the person engaged in conversation is actually from Evergy by asking to see company identification or calling the contact center before a credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who comes to a home, calls, texts, or sends an email requesting this information in regard to a utility bill. If verification cannot be obtained, do not give this information out.

Be suspicious if an email or text is received in connection to a utility bill if these forms of communication have not been requested.

For customers who use Evergy’s online bill payment system, ensure online payments are always made directly to Evergy.com

Never provide personal information through email or click any suspicious links.

Employees will carry employee identification. For a service appointment, they may drive an Evergy vehicle or wear Evergy-branded clothes. Evergy does not perform door-to-door sales and employees rarely need to enter a customer’s home.

Evergy Kansas Metro customers can call 1-888-471-5275 to reach a representative while Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183.

Officials noted that signs of a potential scam include:

Threat to disconnect - Scammers may aggressively tell customers their utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected, usually within an hour, if payment is not made. For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy that request payments are never made on the same day as the disconnection.

Request for immediate payment - Scammers may tell customers to buy a prepaid card then call them back to make a bill payment. When the customer calls back, they are asked for the card’s number, which grants the scammer access to the card’s funds and the victim’s money vanishes. Scammers may also tell customers to send payment over a money app. Evergy will never ask a customer to buy a prepaid card or use a money app to pay for service.

Evergy reminded customers that it recently launched an enhanced online collection scam reporting form to help stop these scams. The form allows customers to report scam attempts HERE. Customers will need to provide their account number or primary phone number to make a complete report. The form also requires the scammers’ callback number - not the number that appears on their caller ID. Evergy can work with phone carriers to shut down these fake numbers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.