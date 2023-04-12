ESU President, Emporia Mayor come to blows over recently announced bonuses

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University President Ken Hush and Emporia Mayor Susan Brinkman have come to blows over a recently announced bonus for professors following a mass exodus of tenured professors that had been let go following a policy decision.

KVOE reports that Emporia State University President Ken Hush sent an open letter that touted the university’s new performance stipends and criticized Emporia Mayor Susan Brinkman for questions about the motives behind the bonuses.

Hush’s letter was released on Monday, April 11, and said comments attributed to the Mayor in a Kansas Reflector article were “uninformed,” “reckless” and “cannot be tolerated.”

Brinkman was quoted in the article as saying the bonuses give “the illusion, whether it’s true or not, that they are paying for your silence or for your support of the plan, even though we don’t really know how to articulate the plan.”

The comments come after two professors who had been tenured with the University were notified they would not be returning the next year and filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit is in regard to a highly controversial framework plan. Following the plan’s announcement, about 7% of the university’s staff was cut.

“When you’re making some radical changes within a business or organization, there are going to be staff that you identify that you want to keep, that you want to keep quiet, or that you want to be on your team shouting from the rooftops. And so they are awarded monetarily to do so.”

In an interview with KVOE, Brinkman - a former ESU faculty member - said, “How Emporia State runs its business is its business.” However, she said she never received a performance bonus during her more than two decades as a professor. She said the timing and lack of background information did not look good.

Kansas Reflector noted that ESU did not respond to several inquiries about the methodology behind the bonuses and KVOE has made its own requests.

Hush said Emporia State “absolutely” awards stipends “to recognize high-performing faculty” and will continue to do so as “talent and value recognition are part of our new model.” He said some members have voluntarily added workload to help the school move forward and he said it is “disgusting” to imply staffers receive money for any other reason than their work and value to the University.

Brinkman indicated that she understands the “major paradigm shift” on campus, but also believes ESU needs transparency in its financial dealings - especially as it was listed as the main reason behind the Framework change in September.

KVOE said the bonuses follow the approval of the Kansas Board of Regents of the Framework for Workforce Management. So far, more than 30 faculty members - many of which were tenured - have been let go. Meanwhile, these new bonuses range from just over $200 to nearly $3,900.

With comments from both sides and with ESU’s request for city funds for a scholarship program over the past several years, Bringman said city government will maintain its relationship with University leadership. Personally, she said she uses finances, and input from fellow commissioners and constituents as her “moral compass” before she makes a policy decision.

KVOE noted that it has reached out to Hush for a follow-up.

