Days after outrunning law enforcement, suspect found in Topeka, arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days after a suspect outran law enforcement on a Kansas highway, officials said he was found in Topeka and arrested.
The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Sunday, April 9, officials attempted to stop a vehicle in Shawnee Co. for a traffic violation. He sped away from officials and began a chase with law enforcement.
Officials said they discontinued the chase as the driver outran law enforcement.
Through further investigation, KHP said the driver was identified as Miguel A. Murga, 30. He was found in Topeka on Tuesday, April 11, and was arrested.
Murga was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Flee or attempt to elude
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Interference with law enforcement
- Operate a motor vehicle without the proper classification or license
- Speeding
- Flee or attempt to elude
- Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give signal
- Improper turn or approach
- Violating traffic control signal
- Improper driving on laned roadway
- Jackson Co. warrant
Murga remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on June 29.
