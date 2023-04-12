Days after outrunning law enforcement, suspect found in Topeka, arrested

Miguel Murga
Miguel Murga(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days after a suspect outran law enforcement on a Kansas highway, officials said he was found in Topeka and arrested.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Sunday, April 9, officials attempted to stop a vehicle in Shawnee Co. for a traffic violation. He sped away from officials and began a chase with law enforcement.

Officials said they discontinued the chase as the driver outran law enforcement.

Through further investigation, KHP said the driver was identified as Miguel A. Murga, 30. He was found in Topeka on Tuesday, April 11, and was arrested.

Murga was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Operate a motor vehicle without the proper classification or license
  • Speeding
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give signal
  • Improper turn or approach
  • Violating traffic control signal
  • Improper driving on laned roadway
  • Jackson Co. warrant

Murga remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on June 29.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor
FILE
Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident

Latest News

Highland Park student sets sights on serving others
Highland Park student sets sights on serving others
FILE - Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon the Deer Creek Trail extension.
Tour of Topeka to celebrate completion of county-wide trail system
FILE
Council calls for Kansas to break barriers as workforce shortage grows
Gov. Kelly celebrates the opening of the Cimarron Valley Railroad following improvements on...
Gov. Kelly celebrates opening of newly-improved southwestern Kansas railroad