Days after outrunning law enforcement, suspect found in Topeka, arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Days after a suspect outran law enforcement on a Kansas highway, officials said he was found in Topeka and arrested.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Sunday, April 9, officials attempted to stop a vehicle in Shawnee Co. for a traffic violation. He sped away from officials and began a chase with law enforcement.

Officials said they discontinued the chase as the driver outran law enforcement.

Through further investigation, KHP said the driver was identified as Miguel A. Murga, 30. He was found in Topeka on Tuesday, April 11, and was arrested.

Murga was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Flee or attempt to elude

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Interference with law enforcement

Operate a motor vehicle without the proper classification or license

Speeding

Flee or attempt to elude

Unsafe turning or stopping - failure to give signal

Improper turn or approach

Violating traffic control signal

Improper driving on laned roadway

Jackson Co. warrant

Murga remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on June 29.

