Crash shuts down intersection in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at N.E. Morse and Quincy streets.

A maroon Dodge Grand Caravan and a blue Honda CR-V collided in the intersection.

There were immediate reports of injuries.

