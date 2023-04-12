Crash shuts down intersection in North Topeka
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning in North Topeka.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at N.E. Morse and Quincy streets.
A maroon Dodge Grand Caravan and a blue Honda CR-V collided in the intersection.
There were immediate reports of injuries.
