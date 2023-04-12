Council calls for Kansas to break barriers as workforce shortage grows

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national council has called for Kansas to break international barriers as the healthcare workforce shortage in the Sunflower State grows.

The American Immigration Council says on Wednesday, April 12, it released a series, The Growing Demand for Healthcare Workers, to underscore the critical role immigrants play to address workforce shortages in the fastest-growing and most in-demand healthcare fields in more than a dozen states - including Kansas.

The AIC noted that the U.S. has faced shortages of healthcare workers for years now, a challenge that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. By 2018, even before the pandemic, there were 27 open healthcare practitioner jobs for every available unemployed healthcare worker in the nation.

As AIC’s new report shows, the situation in the Sunflower State is no exception.

In 2015, long before the pandemic, the Council said Kansas faced severe physician shortages with some counties registering 0 physicians per 100,000 residents. Projections in 2023 remain dire.

AIC said Kansas is expected to need an additional 247 primary care physicians by 2030 which will significantly impact healthcare accessibility - particularly in rural areas.

The Council noted that many immigrants who have gotten specialized education, training and licensing abroad as healthcare workers are not able to practice in the States as they face challenges like credentialing and language proficiencies. It said their skillsets are too often underused in what is known as “brain waste” which frequently leads to under or unemployment.

Despite many barriers internationally-trained healthcare workers face to practice medicine in Kansas, AIC said immigrants here routinely “punch above their weight” in the field. In 2019, they made up 6.1% of the state’s healthcare workers - including 19.2% of all physicians and surgeons - while making up 7% of the population.

From 2017 to 2021, the Council said the number of healthcare job postings that required bilingual skills in Kansas increased by 88%. For the state to remain competitive and address shortages, it said it will be critical to implement policies that attract and retain global talent complementary to U.S.-born workers - but that also build career pathways for immigrants who already call the States home.

One way to achieve this goal, the AIC said, is for Kansas to join states like Minnesota and Washington and reduce barriers for international medical graduates and other internationally-trained healthcare workers.

