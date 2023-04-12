Carl Carlson shares how financial market, banking turmoil could impact your retirement

Proper planning and regular review can keep recent turmoil from affecting your retirement savings.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With news of failing banks and bailouts, many people worry about the impact the volatility in the financial world could be having on their savings and retirement accounts.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to offer strategies to navigate through it.

Carlson says having a solid plan in place will help minimize any long-term impact on your accounts. He said analyzing the plan could uncover any risks threatening your retirement.

Watch the interview to hear some potential moves to preserve your savings from risks.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter
Rendering for a Whataburger location in Lawrence.
Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in
Officials apprehend 3 juveniles after at least 4 golf carts led them on a chase on April 12,...
3 juveniles booked after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka

Latest News

A fire has broken out in Geary County.
Fire breaks out in Geary County
Live at Five
Nichole and Staci discuss the Roll & Read and other events happening Saturday, April 15 in NOTO.
Music, reading highlight busy Saturday in NOTO
Nichole and Staci discuss the Roll & Read and other events happening Saturday, April 15 in NOTO.
Music, reading highlight busy Saturday in NOTO