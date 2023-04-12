Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant brings back three award-winning beers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant announced three of their fresh, local craft beers — which have won major awards — are back on tap.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant said the Blind Tiger Bock, Smoke Follows Beauty, and Munich Dunkles are back on tap.

The Blind Tiger Bock is a tawny brown beverage, full-bodied and rich with warm bread and sweet caramel notes. The Blind Tiger Bock has received a Gold Medal at the Great American Beer Festival 2022, Bronze Award at the World Beer Cup 2022, and a Bronze Medal at the Great American Beer Festival 2018.

The Smoke Follows Beauty is a Bavarian Style Smoked Bock Beer. In German Parlance, it is called a “Rauch Bock.” The beverage has a smoke flavor that dates back to the Industrial Revolution. Smoke Follow Beauty received a Gold Medal at the Great American Beer Festival 2022.

The Munich Dunkles is a dark lager beer brimming with malt character and flavor. Noble hops add aroma and help balance the 50% Munich malt sweetness — low hop bitterness with a clean finish. The Munich Dunkles received a Gold Award at the World Beer Cup in 2014 and a Bronze Award at the World Beer Cup in 2010.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant said that rarely are beers that have won this many awards brewed in the same brewery, let alone all on tap simultaneously.

All three are brand new batches of each of these lager beers, which have just now reached maturity according to the discerning, educated palate of John Dean, the Brewmaster at the Blind Tiger Brewery.

The six awards named above are a small part of the 27 national and international medals and awards won by Dean and the Blind Tiger Brewery during his tenure as Brewmaster, which is more national and international awards than any brewery of any size for over 500 miles in any direction.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant said Dean is the current reigning Brewer of the Year, and the Blind Tiger is the current reigning Brewery of the Year for breweries from 1001 to 2000 barrels per year awarded at the Great American Beer Festival 2022.

Dean’s primary focus every day is top quality. This translates to a great experience for every beer drinker. The three award winners, Blind Tiger Bock, Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock, and Munich Dunkles, are on tap now so Topekans can enjoy them.

