AMR services raise funds for Capper’s autism programs

The funds come just in time for Autism Acceptance Month
The Capper Foundation was the recipient of the fundraiser.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s AMR services team raised some money to benefit the Capper Foundation’s autism services.

For 2023, AMR Services wanted to give back to its community through a fundraiser each quarter, and AMR decided to first start with the Capper Foundation and its many programs. April is also known as Autism Acceptance Month, and Topeka’s American Medical Response team decided to help raise some money and awareness about autism.

“I always like to say we are AMR Topeka because we truly are,” said AMR regional director Jon Antrim. “You know all our members live and reside in this area. We go to schools, our children go to schools, and we shop in this community, and we just want to continue to give back to the community.”

AMR employees were granted the option of buying new t-shirts to raise awareness of autism. Some of the proceeds from those purchases will then go to the Capper Foundation and its autism programs. Capper’s programs offer children and teens individualized therapy services so each person can grow and become confident in their ability to achieve their hopes and dreams.

Together, AMR raised $750 for the foundation.

President and CEO of the Capper Foundation, Zach Ahrens, said this donation not only benefits the families but it also raises awareness for autism as well.

“This gift, not only is a dollar amount that we will be able to use directly into providing autism services to families that need that support but also an awareness and acceptance through the t-shirts that were sold,” said Ahrens. “Not only does it really impact families one-time, two-times, but really continues to, and that’s one of the things that is really exciting about this gift is it is not just a one-time, but it really has a lasting impact.”

Antrim says the AMR department will allow its employees to wear their t-shirts while on duty for the rest of April.

