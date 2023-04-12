3 years after Kansas man last seen, officials renew call for information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Exactly three years after an Independence man was last seen, officials have renewed a call for information and say they know someone out there does know what happened to him.

On the third anniversary of the day Detreck Foster, 40, was last seen, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Independence Police Department renewed calls for information.

KBI said it needs the public’s help to identify those responsible for Foster’s disappearance and suspected murder.

The Bureau indicated that on May 12, 2020, Foster was reported missing as he was last seen exactly a month beforehand in April. Agents and detectives do suspect foul play in his disappearance and believe someone does have information that will help solve the case.

Foster has been described as a black male who stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs about 190 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

KBI said Foster was a father, brother and son and his family is desperate to know what happened to him.

Governor Laura Kelly has issued a $5,000 reward for those with information that leads to the apprehension of those responsible for Foster’s disappearance or murder.

Anyone with information about the case should report it to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Independence Police at 620-332-1700.

Detreck Foster KBI reopens 2-year-old cold case into disappearance of Independence man The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has reopened a 2-year-old cold case into the disappearance of an Independence man. KBI offers reward for information in murder of Independence man The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information in the murder of an Independence man.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.