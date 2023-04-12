3 juveniles in custody after golf cart chase ends in Central Topeka

1 believed to be on the run
At least three juveniles are in custody and officials believe one other remains on the run after at least four golf carts led them on an early-morning chase.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least three juveniles are in custody and officials believe one other remains on the run after at least four golf carts led them on an early-morning chase that ended in Central Topeka.

Early Wednesday morning, April 12, the Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS officials were involved in a chase with juveniles driving four golf carts that came from the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Officials from Great Life told 13 NEWS that they had rented the carts to the Events Center for an ongoing dog show.

The chase began a few blocks away and ended in an alleyway near 15th and Boswell St. where the children bailed and began to run. Three juveniles have since been apprehended and remain in custody.

Officials said at least four carts were taken from the Events Center, however, they were unsure if more had been involved. They said all four carts had been damaged in the incident.

Officials believe one more juvenile may have been involved in the incident and remain in search of them. They did not say any injuries had been reported.

At least 4 golf carts driven by juveniles led law enforcement officials on a chase on April 12, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

