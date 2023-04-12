2 officers bit by woman after she was found intoxicated following crash

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - Before 2 officers were bitten by a St. George woman accused of leaving her car after she crashed it into a power pole, she had been found intoxicated.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, emergency crews were called to the intersection of W. Randolph and N. 1st St. in Randolph with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found an unoccupied Dodge Grand Caravan that had still been running had hit a power pole. Shortly after, officers were able to identify the driver as Krystle Zimmer, 33, of St. George.

RCPD said Zimmer was found in the 100 block of Randolph St. and when officers attempted to speak to her, she appeared to be intoxicated and attempted to run.

Officials noted that Zimmer was quickly detained and put in handcuffs. However, she still attempted to resist and bit two officers before she threatened them.

Zimmer was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail for driving under the influence, two counts of battery on law enforcement, two counts of criminal threat on law enforcement and interference with law enforcement.

Zimmer remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.

