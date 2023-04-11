Woman charged after flight diverted to Kansas City

FILE: A woman was charged after a disturbance forced an Alaska Airlines flight to land at KCI.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been charged in federal court after prosecutors said she caused a disturbance that forced a flight to be diverted to Kansas City International Airport.

Chloe Dasliva, 32, whose hometown was not available, was charged with one count of interfering with a flight attendant, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

DaSilva was on board an Alaska Airlines Flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport early Friday bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to court documents filed Friday, several passengers said Dasilva became abusive toward a flight attendant, including threatening to kill him. She eventually was restrained with zip ties.

The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the flight to Kansas City out of concern for the safety of the passengers.

On Monday, prosecutors asked a federal judge to continue to detain DaSilva pending a detention hearing, which has not been scheduled. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

