Washburn University Department of Music continues to offer free concerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University Department of Music will host four performances featuring students and faculty from the department in April.

Washburn University announced the four concerts are free and open to the public.

The Washburn Honors Chamber Music Ensembles Concert will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Carole Chapel on Washburn University’s campus. The Washburn University Honors Brass Quintet and the Washburn University Honors Woodwind Quintet will perform under the direction of Dr. Rebecca Meador, professor of music at Washburn University, and Dr. Bryce Call, assistant professor of music at Washburn University.

Washburn University said the Honors Brass Quintet and the Honors Woodwind Quintet are two of the premier student chamber groups at Washburn University Music Department.

The evening will include a variety of works ranging from the Baroque era to contemporary composers.

Washburn University said the annual “Percussion Picnic” will perform at 6:30 p.m. on April 20 outside the Mulvane Art Museum on the Washburn University campus. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

The group will feature a variety of instruments, including steel drums, flowerpots, copper pipes, drums, and percussion. They will feature arrangements of Stevie Wonder, Tower of Power, Silk Sonic, as well as works by Ivan Trevino, Phillip Glass, and Juri Seo. The highlight of the concert will be the group’s performance of “The Whole Toy Laid Down” by Dave Hollinden, which fuses the energy of rock-style drumming with classical performance techniques.

Washburn University noted the Faculty Brass Quintet Concert will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 25 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

Washburn University faculty Dr. Bryce Call, assistant professor of music, on trumpet, Kelly Misko, adjunct, on horn, Andrew Hakenewerth, assistant director of bands and lecturer, on trombone, and Joe LeFevre, adjunct, on tuba will perform a faculty quintet. They will be joined by Dr. Steve Patterson from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra on trumpet.

Selections for the evening include works by Eric Ewazen, Jan Koetsier, and Francis Poulenc. Joe LeFevre, principal tuba of the Kansas City Symphony, will be featured on an arrangement of Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”

Washburn University said the final concert in April will be the Duo Confluence, Faculty Recital from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on April 28 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

Faculty Dr. Kowoon Lee, adjunct instructor of piano at Washburn University, and her duo partner Daniel Shineberg, flutist, will perform music from the 21st century. The first two pieces in the program were written by two women composers, Amanda Harberg and Stephanie Boyd. After the intermission, the second half of the concert begins with “Simple Korean No. 1″ by Korean composer Han-Ki Kim and ends with a piece called “4 Jewish Pieces” by film composer Christopher Caliendo. The program celebrates the multi-cultures and heritages of the Korean pianist and Jewish flutist.

