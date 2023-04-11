Two Ichabods are at the forefront of Washburn softball’s success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 17 Washburn softball is putting the nation on notice. Not only do they currently have a 31-9 record, but they’re led by two Ichabods who recently made the NFCA Pitcher/Player of the Year watchlist.

Junior infielder Marrit Mead and junior pitcher/outfielder Jaycee Ginter are excited to be on the list together, representing Washburn.

“First of all they’re both local kids that chose Washburn, and they could have chosen a lot of other places. They’ve been hugely responsible for really turning our program into a winning program year after year,” said head coach Brenda Holaday.

The two didn’t expect to hear the big news earlier this month.

“I was very surprised. I wasn’t exactly sure what it was, but it was really exciting,” said Ginter.

“It’s just super rewarding. After you go from practicing all the time to games, it’s just really awesome,” Mead said.

Ginter, a Shawnee Heights graduate, was the 2022 MIAA Player of the Year. This year, she has 21 wins on the mound, and 211 strikeouts so far.

“I’m normally starting the first game, so I feel like I kinda set the tone for the whole game,” Ginter said.

Mead, a Santa Fe Trail product, has a .449 batting average, and is 2nd in the conference with 42 runs scored. But she says the pair isn’t letting the national recognition distract them from their goals as a team.

“I think it was definitely one of those things where you look at it and you’re like, ‘that’s awesome’, but that’s not the final result,” said Mead.

“I don’t think our girls want that extra attention,” Coach Holaday said. “They want to stay very team-focused, and we try to do that. But we definitely take time to recognize them when the time is right.”

They’re laser focused on maintaining their winning ways, and pushing ahead towards winning a regional in the postseason. That’s a goal they had set coming into this year.

“A lot of teammates rely on me, rely on Marrit, rely on each other. Just helping each other out,” Ginter said.

“Each week we’re trying to focus on different things that we struggled with the weekend before, and just making little improvements to help us for the next weekend to come,” Mead said.

“It’s not easy what they do, but without them this program would be a very average program,” said Coach Holaday.

