Tuesday forecast: Dry, sunny and warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **USE CAUTION THIS MORNING, PATCHY FOG WILL EXIST** A dry and sunny weather pattern of 3 days will set up with wind gusts 20-35 mph and highs in the 70s and 80s. The next chance of rain will move in Friday and linger into Saturday.

Taking Action:

There is an elevated fire danger risk today through Thursday due to strong winds and lack of rainfall especially west of HWY 75. Burning is not recommended since winds will be gusting at least 20 mph (even at night) the rest of the work week.

Monitoring the next storm system Friday-Saturday. Still uncertainty on specifics especially with respect to how long any rain will last on Saturday. If you have outdoor plans Saturday start thinking about a Plan B on staying inside but be mindful that there is a chance it is going to be dry especially by the afternoon.



A quiet weather pattern with dry conditions sets-up today through Thursday with plenty of sun. Still be aware of the breezy conditions and the elevated fire danger risk. The next storm system moves in on Friday and brings cooler temperatures (but more seasonal) for the weekend.

Normal High: 66/Normal Low: 42 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SW/S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Similar conditions expected on Thursday with wind gusts slightly stronger, closer to 35 mph gusts.

Friday will be monitored on when rain and storms may develop and how quickly clouds increase which will factor into how warm it will get but do expect it to be slightly cooler than Thursday.

There is a risk for strong to severe storms late Friday into Friday evening so something to be mindful of if you have any plans to be out to make sure you’re staying weather aware. Any rain that lingers into Saturday will likely be without the risk for lightning or t-storms.

Sunday looks to be the nicer day vs Saturday, slightly warmer and likely dry. One long range model does want to keep rain lingering for far eastern KS all day Sunday and even into Monday but the two other long range models have the area dry. Next storm system after Saturday looks to come in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Heavy rain from yesterday's storms: Some areas more than 1-2" (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.