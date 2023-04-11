Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wisconsin man has been arrested following the location of narcotics during a traffic stop.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Investigator conducted a traffic stop at milepost 162 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.