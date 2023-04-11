Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of the following charges: possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Osage County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wisconsin man has been arrested following the location of narcotics during a traffic stop.

An Osage County Sheriff’s Investigator conducted a traffic stop at milepost 162 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:

  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
FILE
2 seriously injured after motorcycles collide on Shawnee Co. interstate
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
FILE
Illegal U-turn on K-4 leads to hospitalization of Topeka man
A Carbondale woman is behind bars following a traffic stop search where narcotics were located...
Carbondale woman arrested following traffic stop search in Osage County

Latest News

A shortage in available kennel space for dogs at Helping Hands Humane Society has led staff to...
Helping Hands Humane Society offering free dog adoption special
Harvesters to host food distribution for residents in need of nutritious food
Harvesters to host food distribution for residents in need of nutritious food
On Tuesday, April 18, the Harvester’s mobile food distribution will set up a drive-through...
Harvesters to host food distribution for residents in need of nutritious food
Board members are set to discuss safety at Emporia schools following an incident in which a BB...
Board to discuss Emporia schools safety following BB gun incident