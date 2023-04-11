Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wisconsin man has been arrested following the location of narcotics during a traffic stop.
An Osage County Sheriff’s Investigator conducted a traffic stop at milepost 162 on I-35 for a traffic violation.
The driver of the vehicle, Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on suspicion of:
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
