Topeka man faces new accusations following string of weekend retail thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man with 12 previous convictions was arrested for four new accusations following a string of weekend retail thefts.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, April 10, officials opened investigations into a series of retail thefts that were reported over the weekend. These thefts occurred in the following locations:

2900 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

5900 block of SW Huntoon Ave.

2600 block of SE California Ave.

Officials said the Kansas Parole Office helped them identify the suspect as Dustin J. Spooner, 38, of Topeka.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, officers found Spooner near SE 26th and SE California Ave. where he was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on four counts of felony theft and a parole violation warrant.

TPD noted that Spooner has 12 previous felony convictions in the Sunflower State - which includes four previous theft convictions.

Spooner remains behind bars with a $1,500 bond for each count.

