Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Goodyear has been fined in connection with a fatal accident at the plant on September 24, 2022.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Goodyear $15,625 for the accident that took the life of Tim Cole.

13 News obtained the official report from the OSHA website. The OSHA investigation indicated Cole was a Goodyear machine operator who was loading what is known as a Kong roll into Windup 10 equipment when he was caught between the clutches of the two machines and fatally injured.

The $15,265 fine was ordered due to a lack of engineering controls and work procedures at the plant as well as inadequate protective equipment.

