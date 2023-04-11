Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident

By Jon Janes
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Goodyear has been fined in connection with a fatal accident at the plant on September 24, 2022.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Goodyear $15,625 for the accident that took the life of Tim Cole.

Goodyear employee killed in incident at Topeka tire plant

13 News obtained the official report from the OSHA website.  The OSHA investigation indicated Cole was a Goodyear machine operator who was loading what is known as a Kong roll into Windup 10 equipment when he was caught between the clutches of the two machines and fatally injured.

The $15,265 fine was ordered due to a lack of engineering controls and work procedures at the plant as well as inadequate protective equipment.

