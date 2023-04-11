Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Tennessee man accused of killing a Kansas State University student has turned himself in after he was charged for the crime more than a year after it happened.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay tells 13 NEWS that on Saturday, April 8, John A. Moulden, 39, of Knoxville, Tenn., the man accused of killing a Kansas State University student in 2021 turned himself in.

Moulden was charged on March 27 with failure to stop at an accident known to result in death, vehicular homicide and driving at an unsafe speed for the surrounding conditions.

The charges stem from a Dec. 5, 2021, incident in the area of SW West Union Rd. and I-70 after a single-vehicle collision was reported when a car slid off the roadway. The driver of this car was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said a passerby, Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, saw the accident and parked her vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. She attempted to cross the interstate to help the other driver. This is where Moulden is accused of hitting Johnson with his 2022 International semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Johnson was a student at Kansas State University at the time of her death.

Kagay says Moulden has since bonded out of jail and no longer remains behind bars. His case is now set for a scheduling conference on May 11.

