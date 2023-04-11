SUV’s tire disconnects from rotor on KC interstate, crash sends teen to hospital

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City teen was hospitalized after the SUV she was driving malfunctioned and the tire disconnected from the rotor.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.8 on westbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Ford Escape driven by Chinagorom M. Ibeagu, 18, of Kansas City, had been headed west in the third lane. However, the SUV’s rear driver’s side tire became disconnected from its rotor.

KHP said the vehicle’s malfunction caused Inbeagu to lose control and the vehicle flipped into the outside ditch.

Officials said Ibeagu was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

