Stories of love, life take center stage at Washburn University

Washburn University Theatre performs "Almost, Maine" 7:30 p.m. April 13-15 and 21-22, and 2 p.m. April 23.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Comedy, love, and a natural phenomenon set the stage for the latest production for Washburn University Theatre.

It’s called “Almost, Maine.” Director Ted Shonka and student actor Lauren Province visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview the show.

The show details a series of intertwined encounters among the residents of the fictional town of Almost, Maine. Shonka says some are serious, some are funny, and all have some element that’s magical, which it’s believed stems from the aurora borealis. The auroras are brought to life through the magic the show’s set and lighting designers.

All the student actors play two or three different characters. Province says she gets into the spirit of her different roles by listening to a different music playlist for each.

The show is dedicated to costume designer Ron Zastrow. Shonka says Zastrow had completed most of the work for this show when he unexpectedly passed away recently.

Almost, Maine has performances at 7:30 p.m. April 13-15 and 21-22, as well as 2 p.m. April 23. The shows take place at Neese-Gray Theatre in the Garvey Fine Arts Center on Washburn’s campus. Tickets are $10. You can get them in advance at www.washburn.edu/theatre or at the door.

