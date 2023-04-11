Spencer Museum of Art announces creativity award recipients

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas announced the 2023 recipients of the Jack and Lavon Brosseau Creativity Awards.

University of Kansas announced the awards honor innovative and risk-taking creative work in the categories of writing and diverse media from KU undergraduate students in any area of study.

University of Kansas said submissions included videos, paintings, photographs, prints, poetry, and prose. Students represented a range of disciplines, including English, neurobiology, theatre, urban planning and visual arts.

In the diverse media category, Raquez Ordoñez, Goodland, was recognized for her video “Sweeping up the Pieces: The Story of the Lost City of Tenochtitlan.”

Ordoñez, a senior in environmental studies and urban planning, created her video for a digital storytelling assignment in a History and Theory of Planning course.

University of Kansas said Ordoñez wanted to represent “the strength of Indigenous teachings that have lasted through destruction and fragmentation” and described the video as her “love letter to the lost city.”

In the writing category, Samya Rasheed and Isabelle Parisi, Overland Park, were recognized for their illustrated creative essay “Electrochemical Translation: The Continued Relevance of Loewi’s Experiments.” The work centers on a metaphor comparing the translation of electricity and chemicals in neurons to miscommunication among family members.

Rasheed is a senior in biology and psychology, and Parisi is a senior in human biology and visual arts.

University of Kansas said according to Rasheed, this was a true collaboration with Parisi that became “our own experiment into where the lines between science and art collapse.”

University of Kansas said there were two honorable mentions in the writing category. Brad Mathewson, a senior in English and theatre, Topeka, wrote a personal essay, “How Cowboys Do.” Mathewson drew parallels between “the unattainable legend of the Kansan cowboy and the mythicization/allure of homosexual spaces and ‘ideal masculinity.’” Additionally, Jamie Hall, a junior in English, Shawnee, collaborated with Janie Rainer, a junior studying anthropology, microbiology, Spanish and creative writing from Overland Park, on the poetry collection “I LOVE DOGS.”

University of Kansas noted more information about the awards and excerpts from the recipients’ projects are available online.

