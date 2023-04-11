SALUTE OUR HEROES: Lisa Hahn with The Street Dog Coalition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that cares about the human-animal bond cannot operate without volunteers. We’ve brought you stories about The Street Dog Coalition of Topeka before. But in this Salute Our Heroes, we honor Lisa Hahn--a volunteer vet tech who is meeting people and their pets where they are.

“We’re serving everybody here,” Lisa Hahn told us on a rainy day as volunteers and pet owners cowered under tents. “We’re serving the animals that these people love, we’re serving the people because we show them that we love what they love.”

Lisa Hahn has spent the past two years volunteering with The Street Dog Coalition of Topeka.

“It’s basically a ministry that helps people that are challenged with homelessness or near homelessness that own animals,” Hahn explained.

Hahn strongly believes in the human--animal bond; telling us it’s really important to do everything to help people who are financially-challenged to stay with their animals.

“These people are in situations that we can’t understand, and we’re not going to be able to help them in 10 seconds or less or 10 minutes or less,” Hahn said. “These people need their animals because they need unconditional love.”

She agrees that if you own an animal, you have to be responsible for it. They’re helping people do just that. Dr. Alison Crow is the team lead for Topeka’s Street Dog chapter and calls Lisa a “bedrock” of their team.

“I would say she has the heart of our mission at mind always,” the veterinarian said. “That she is there because she wants a chance to interact with people that she may not be able to interact with otherwise and to tell them that they are valuable and important and they are loved.”

In the end, Hahn believes we’re all the same.

“No matter what my financial background is, that we share something, and we love the same things, and I understand them.”

The Street Dog Coalition of Topeka is one of just 50 or so chapters nationwide. You can visit their website to learn more and click on ‘Topeka’. They’re in need of both financial and physical donations.

