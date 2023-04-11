Report finds Kansas may need improvements in child healthcare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that the Sunflower State may have some more work to do when it comes to the field of child healthcare.

With an average of $6,100 spent per year on employer-sponsored family coverage and Every Kid Healthy Week beginning on April 24, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s Best & Worst States for Children’s Health Care on Tuesday, April 11.

In order to find which states offer the most cost-effective and high-quality healthcare for children, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on data sets that range from share of children aged 0 - 17 in excellent or very good health to pediatricians and family doctors per capita.

The report ranked Kansas 36th overall with a total score of 49.07. The Sunflower State ranked 39th for kids’ health and access to healthcare, 28th for kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity, and 20th for kids’ oral health.

Colorado ranked 17th overall with a total score of 56.16. It ranked 25th for kids’ health and access to healthcare, 6th for kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity, and 24th for kids’ oral health.

Missouri ranked 18th overall with a total score of 56.03. It ranked 14th for kids’ health and access to healthcare, 24th for kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity, and 40th for kids’ oral health.

Nebraska ranked 19th overall with a total score of 55.48. It ranked 18th for kids’ health and access to healthcare, 22nd for kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity, and 10th for kids’ oral health.

Lastly, Oklahoma ranked 44th overall with a total score of 45.93. It ranked 43rd for kids’ health and access to healthcare, 47th for kids’ nutrition, physical activity and obesity and 48th for kids’ oral health.

The report also found that Nebraska had the highest percentage of children with excellent or very good health while Colorado had the fifth highest. Oklahoma had the fifth-lowest percentage of uninsured children.

WalletHub also said that Nebraska had the fifth-highest percentage of children with unaffordable medical bills while Kansas tied North Dakota for the fourth-highest. Nebraska had the fifth-most pediatricians and family doctors per capita while Kansas had the second-fewest.

Lastly, the report found that Colorado had the second-lowest percentage of obese children. Nebraska tied Maine for the fifth-highest percentage of children with excellent or very good teeth.

The report found the locations that are best for children’s health are:

Massachusetts Washington, D.C. Rhode Island Vermont Hawaii

The report found the states that are worst for children’s health are:

Mississippi Texas Louisiana Wyoming Indiana

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

