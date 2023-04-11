Questions remain in SW Wichita neighborhood as investigation into explosion progresses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Video footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera shows the moment of an explosion that killed 48-year-old Kendal James. Neighbors continue to question what caused the force that rocked some of their homes as 12 News learns more about what the ATF believes caused the explosion and fire.

For Jenna Smith, the force disrupted a peaceful Easter Sunday near S. Cardington Street and West Blake Street. Smith said her family was finishing their Easter dinner when they heard the explosion. Not knowing what it was at first, Smith ran outside to find a neighbor’s house on fire.

“A bunch of neighbors from the block were all coming together to help. As soon as they got over here, (they) realized there was not a lot that could be done, so they started backing off,” Smith said.

As they did, more explosions followed. It shook the quiet neighborhood in more ways than one.

“There’s a lot of kids on this block. It’s a wonderful block. Nothing that we would have thought we would experience in our life,” Smith said.

Smith said the neighborhood is still in shock about what happened and why it happened.

“Why did this happen? What’s happening? Is it going to happen to my house next?’” she questioned.

Monday afternoon, 12 News spoke with the ATF about the home explosion. The agency said its preliminary investigation suggests James was trying to make his own fireworks. An ATF spokesperson said the full investigation is ongoing, but if they find that James was manufacturing fireworks, as it appears, this is heavily-regulated by federal, state and local governments and would require licensing for the manufacturing and storage of the explosives.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com