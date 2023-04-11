Police respond to active shooter calls north of Albuquerque

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles north of Albuquerque.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Calls to authorities about an active shooter on a pueblo north of Albuquerque on Monday have led to the evacuation of some guests at a hotel. The situation is still ongoing, but there have been no deaths and no injuries, Lt. Chuck Weaver, with the Santa Ana Pueblo police department, said. Some staff and hotel guests have been evacuated, he said. Weaver was unsure how many people were staying at the hotel.

No one answered at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort when The Associated Press called seeking information about the situation.

Several police vehicles were blocking roads on the pueblo near the hotel, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Albuquerque.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

