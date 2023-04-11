Pair accused of Junction City couple’s murder back in Kansas after extradition

Steven Pierce (left) Kallie Peters (right)
Steven Pierce (left) Kallie Peters (right)(Geary Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The pair accused of killing a Junction City couple are now in Geary Co. custody following extradition from Michigan.

The Junction City Police Department says that on Tuesday, April 11, Steven P. Pierce, 33, and Kallie R. Peters, 29, have been extradited from Michigan and remain in custody at the Geary Co. Jail.

JCPD noted that Pierce and Peters were arrested in Saginaw Co., Mich., on 2 counts of felony murder, 2 counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felony theft. The arrests are in connection to the ... murders of Valerie J. Krissman, 75, and Roland C. Krissman, 80.

Pierce remains behind Geary Co. bars on Murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, theft and failure to appear. He has been issued a bond of $1.5 million plus a $1,000 cash bond for his failure to appear.

Peters also remains behind bars on Murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, theft and failure to appear. She has been issued a bond of $1.5 million plus a cash bond for her failure to appear.

JCPD said it would like to thank the Riley Co. Police Department, Michigan State Patrol, Saginaw Co. Jail and Saginaw Police Dept. for their help in the investigation and arrest of both suspects.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City
File image provided by the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.
Avoid the Area: Motorcycle driver dies following fatal Lawrence collision
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One person is in the hospital following a shooting that is believed to have started as a...
TPD: Man turns gun on himself in early-morning aggravated burglary
Jason M. Monroe, 41, of Lake Delton, WI, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage...
Traffic stop revealed narcotics, followed by arrest

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Emporia Police officers investigate after a reported structure fire at 825 Congress early Monday.
Homemade device found in possession of man accused of Emporia fire
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed her 300th bipartisan bill, which increases access to...
Governor Kelly signs bill increasing access to counseling services as 300th bill
FILE
Topeka Goodyear plant fined in connection to fatal 2022 accident
FILE - Jeffrey James Exon
Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter