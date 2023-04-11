Pair accused of Junction City couple’s murder back in Kansas after extradition

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The pair accused of killing a Junction City couple are now in Geary Co. custody following extradition from Michigan.

The Junction City Police Department says that on Tuesday, April 11, Steven P. Pierce, 33, and Kallie R. Peters, 29, have been extradited from Michigan and remain in custody at the Geary Co. Jail.

JCPD noted that Pierce and Peters were arrested in Saginaw Co., Mich., on 2 counts of felony murder, 2 counts of aggravated robbery and one count of felony theft. The arrests are in connection to the ... murders of Valerie J. Krissman, 75, and Roland C. Krissman, 80.

Pierce remains behind Geary Co. bars on Murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, theft and failure to appear. He has been issued a bond of $1.5 million plus a $1,000 cash bond for his failure to appear.

Peters also remains behind bars on Murder in the first degree, aggravated robbery, theft and failure to appear. She has been issued a bond of $1.5 million plus a cash bond for her failure to appear.

JCPD said it would like to thank the Riley Co. Police Department, Michigan State Patrol, Saginaw Co. Jail and Saginaw Police Dept. for their help in the investigation and arrest of both suspects.

