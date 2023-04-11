One injured in single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday just north of Rossville in northwest Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday at a T-intersection at N.W. 62nd and Rossville Road.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was towing a flatbed trailer was headed west on N.W. 62nd when it went through a stop sign and crossed NW. Rossville Road.

The truck then went into a ditch on the west side of Rossville Road, where it came to a stop.

Rossville fire crews had to extricate the driver, who was being transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance.

Sheriff’s officials said heavy fog in the area was believed to have contributed to the crash.

