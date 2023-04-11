Officials share safety tips during outdoor burning season

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pick-up in gusty winds has officials warning the public about outdoor burning.

“In Kansas, this is the time of year when people conduct controlled burns. We just ask that they mind those safety precautions to help control and keep those from getting out of hand,” says Jake Henry, Planning Coordinator for Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Over in Alma burning was underway, residents there told 13 NEWS a house was threatened earlier in the day by the winds shifting the flames.

“If people are going to burn we just ask that they monitor those fires so they don’t get out of hand, make sure that they have the proper equipment with them, shovels and water, things that they can use to help control the fire,” says Henry.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an air quality advisory from Manhattan to Nebraska due to seasonal burning around Topeka, Manhattan and Salina Friday, April 7th.

With 30 to 40-mile-per-hour winds expected much of this week experts say never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle, check on areas that have been recently burned and report wildfires to authorities immediately.

“Something else that comes up is parking conditions. If you’re operating a motor vehicle the exhaust can get sometimes up to a pretty hot temperature which is completely conducive to starting a fire. So if you’re operating a vehicle and you park on a surface that’s not intended for parking that can start a fire and some people don’t think of that and so we ask that people don’t park in tall grass during times like this Make sure that if you are parking somewhere it’s either on gravel or dirt or a pavement surface,” says Henry.

KDHE says when human health impacts are reduced, the air advisory will be lifted.

